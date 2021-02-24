NOTICE OF SECOND PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold a second public hearing on Wednesday March 17, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, in conjunction with the regular scheduled meeting. For the purpose of:

• Urban Deer Mitigation in Huntington City Limits

Interested citizens are invited to attend this meeting. We do have electronic participation at this time. If you would like to join this meeting by conference call, please call City Hall by 3:00 p.m. on the day of City Council for the participation phone number.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 3, 2021.