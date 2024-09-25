NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR EMERY COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

In the Matter of the Marriage of

JAMES MARSHALL JOHNSON

And

MICHELLE NICHOLE MADRIGAL

Case No. 24470009

Judge Bolinder

STATE OF UTAH TO: MICHELLE NICHOLE MADRIGAL

A Divorce lawsuit has been filed against you. You must respond in writing by the deadline for the court to consider your side. The written response is called an Answer.

Deadline! Your Answer must be filed with the court and served on James Marshall Johnson within 21 days of the date you were served with this Summons.

If you do not file and serve your Answer by deadline, James Marshall Johnson can ask the court for a default judgement. A default judgment means James Marshall Johnson can get what he asked for, and you do not get the chance to tell your side of the story.

Read the petition. The Petition has been filed with the court and explains what James Marshall Johnson is asking for in his lawsuit. Read it carefully.

Answer the petition. You must file your Answer in writing with the court within 21 days of the date you were served with this Summons. You can find and Answer form on the court’s website: utcourts.gov/ans

Serve the Answer on the other party. You must email, mail or hand deliver a copy of your Answer to James Marshall Johnson (or James Marshall Johnson’s attorney or licensed paralegal practitioner, if he has one) at the address shown.

James Marshall Johnson

55 N 200 W

Orangeville, UT 84537

