NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR EMERY COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH, in the interest of

K.C. 20JUL08

R.P. 11JUL12

A.P. 20MAY15

Persons under the age of 18 years

Summons for Publication

Case No. 1146852

Case No. 1146842

Cae No. 1146841

Judge Cas White

TO: Anastacia Luckau

Biological Mother of K.C, R.P. & A.P.

Emery County, State of Utah

Thomas Courtney

Biological Father of K.C.

Emery County, State of Utah

A proceeding concerning K.C., R.P. and A.P., your minor children, is pending in this Court, and adjudication may be made involving YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO K.C., R.P. and A.P. You are hereby summoned to appear before this Court in Emery County, Utah, located at 1850 North Des Bee Dove Road, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, on January 23, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. for a Termination of Parental Rights Pretrial involving the permanent termination of your parental rights to the children. You have the right to be represented by counsel in these proceedings. If you fail to appear in person at the Hearing, your parental rights to the children may be permanently terminated by the Court without further notice to you.

THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA WEBEX OR TELEPHONICALLY. Please do not come to the Court for the hearing. You should participate by computer or smart device through the WebEx program. A link to participate in the hearing will be sent to you via email. If you do not have a computer or telephone to access the hearing, please contact the Division of Child and Family Services to make arrangements to participate in the hearing from their offices.

If you fail ot appear at the Hearing, your parental rights to the children may be permanently terminated by the Court without further notice to you.

OFFICE OF THE UTAH ATTORNEY GENERAL

/s/ Angela N. Hamilton

Assistant Attorney General

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2024 and January 1, January 8 and January 15, 2025.