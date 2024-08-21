NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

MARGE GUTIERREZ, Plaintiff,

vs.

NANCY ANN FOWKES, all heirs, devisees and assigns of NANCY ANN FOWKES, and

JOSHUA L. FOWKES Defendants.

SUMMONS

Civil No. 240700042

Judge: Judge Brian Bolinder

THE STATE OF UTAH TO:

THE ESTATE OF NANCY ANN FOWKES

You are summoned and must file a response to DEFENDANT JOSHUA L. FOWKES’S ANSWER TO COMPLAINT AND COUNTERCLAIM AND THIRD-PARTY COMPLAINT (“Complaint”) in writing, with the clerk of the court at the following address: 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 with a copy to the Attorney for Joshua Fowkes at Clarkson & Associates, LLC, 162 North 400 East, Suite A-204, St. George, Utah 84771, within 21 days if you are served in the State of Utah, or within 30 days if you are served outside of the State of Utah, after service of this Summons upon you. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in said Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court and a copy of which is hereto annexed and herewith served upon you.

Dated this 13th day of August 2024

CLARKSON & ASSOCIATES, LLC

/s/ Matthew D. Spring

Attorneys for Joshua L. Fowkes

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 21, August 28 and September 4, 2024.