NOTICE OF TAX SALE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, the 20th day of May, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Commission Chambers in the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E 100 N, Price, Carbon County, Utah, I will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash, under the provisions of U.C.A. Section 59-2-1351.1, the following described real and personal properties located in the county and now delinquent and subject to tax sale. A bid for less than the total amount of taxes, interest, penalty, and administrative costs which are a charge upon the real estate will not be accepted.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

01-1427-0000 AMBER WILDE

780 N 400 E

PRICE, UT 84501

MARKET VALUE: $112,867

BEG 85.50 FT S OF NW COR OF BLK 11, PARKDALE TOWNSITE, E 150 FT, S 55.50 FT; W 150 FT; N 55.50 FT TO BEG 0.19 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $5,628.10

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

01-1722-0000 BOWIE JEFFS

VACANT LAND

PRICE, UT 84501

MARKET VALUE: $6,450

BEG NW COR LOT 9A, BLOCK 11, PARK CREST COVE NO. 1; N 0°19’30” E 107.68 FT; S 89°42’30” E 161.12 FT; S 0°19’30” W 121.41 FT; N 84°50’20” W 161.69 FT TO BEG. 0.43 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $982.78

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

01-2030-0007 JAMES LANTZ

340 W 200 S

PRICE, UT 84501

MARKET VALUE: $44,701

BEG 1240.50 FT S & 242.80 FT W OF NE COR SEC 20; T14S, R10E, SLM; W 50 FT; N 159.70 FT; S 58° 28’; E 58.75 FT; S 119.40 FT TO BEG. 0.17 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $2,742.28

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

02-1271-0000 BOWIE JEFFS

VACANT LAND

CARBON COUNTY

MARKET VALUE: $16,800

LOT 1 BLOCK 12 PRICE RIVER VIEW. 0.14 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $1,545.75

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

02-1297-0000 STEVE BECK

VACANT LAND

CARBON COUNTY

MARKET VALUE: $20.000

LOTS 13, 14 & S 25 FT OF LOT 12, BLOCK 13, PRICE RIVER VIEW ADDITION. 0.39 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $1,768.66

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

02-1526-0001 DENIS MARRELLI

PO BOX 833

PRICE, UT 84501

MARKET VALUE: $436,137

BEG 1122.69 FT S & 1367.12 FT E OF NW COR OF SEC 23, T14S, R10E, SLB&M; S 74°59’25” E 853.41 FT; S 0°14’16” W 474.26 FT; N 71°17’00” W 636.9 FT; N 24°03’10” W 537.58 FT TO PT OF BEG. 7.40 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $30,797.96

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

02-1816-0012 BRENT L THORENGREN

C\O LEONA POTTER

VACANT LAND

CARBON COUNTY

MARKET VALUE: $1,581

BEG SW COR NE4SW4NE4 SEC 3, T15S, R10E, SLB&M; N 460 FT; E 200 FT; N 200 FT; E 196 FT; S 660 FT; W 396 FT TO BEG. LESS: PORTION OF COUNTY RD (.15 AC) 4.93 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $964.65

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

02-2150-0005 BOWIE JEFFS

AGRI VACANT LAND

CARBON COUNTY

MARKET VALUE: $32,700

BEG 1.7 FT S & 161.7 FT W NE COR SEC 28, T14S, R11E, SLB&M; S 9°30’ W 1838.7 FT; N 79°42’ W 245.5 FT; N 3°18’ E 1757.5 FT; N 89°48’ E 444 FT TO BEG. (LESS .63 AC TO 2-2150-8). 13.40 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $3,365.74

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

02-2306-0000 BOWIE JEFFS

AGRI VACANT LAND

CARBON COUNTY

MARKET VALUE: $1,665

N 1/3 SW4NW4SE4 SEC 24, T15S, R10E, SLB&M. 3.33 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $623.27

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

1B-0166-0001 WILLIAM R. DUNCAN

DIRLEY DUNCAN

225 N CENTER ST

WELLINGTON, UT 84542

MARKET VALUE: $42,466

BEG 874.66 FT N & 141.25 FT W OF SE COR OF LOT 7, SEC 6, T15S, R11E, SLB&M; N 121 FT; W 70 FT; S 121 FT; E 70 FT TO BEG. 0.19 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $2,317.94

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

1B-0502-0148 WILLIAM K & JEANNE M PARK

451 PINION ST

SUNNYSIDE, UT 84539

MARKET VALUE: $16,110

LOT 55, BLOCK 5, PLAT B, SUNNYSIDE SUB 0.11 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $1,310.01

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

1C-0970-0005 MARLYN L STOCK

AGRI VACANT LAND

EAST CARBON, UT

MARKET VALUE: $2,260

BEG S 89°59’39” W 772 FT & S 0°27’00” W 600.12 FT & N 89°33’00” W 70 FT FROM E4 COR SEC 18, T15S R14E, SLB&M, N 89°33’00” W 155 FT; N 0°27’00” E 223.71 FT; S 89°59’ 00” E 300.01 FT; S 0°27’00” W 100.98 FT; N 89°33’00” W 145 FT; S 0°27’00” W 125 FT TO BEG. 1.13 AC.

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $669.52

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

2A-0980-0000 ROBERT N HANSON TR

AGRI VACANT LAND

CARBON COUNTY

MARKET VALUE: $120.00

SOUTH 17 FT OF LOT 27, BLOCK 35, GREAT WESTERN TWS. 0.04 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $416.37

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

2A-1265-0000 MILTON A OMAN LTD

C/O DARIN CAINE

AGRI VACANT LAND

CARBON COUNTY

MARKET VALUE: $61,250

S2SE4; E2SW4 OF SEC 17, T14S, R8E, SLB&M. 160.00 AC

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $4,731.53

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

SA-2025-0000 HIDDEN SPLENDOR RESOURCES

STATE ASSESSED PROPERTY

MARKET VALUE: $126,548.00

SA-2025-0000, 2A-0815-0000, 2A-0841-0000, 2A-0850-0000

Taxes, Penalty, Interest, and Administration Costs: $604,576.91

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and official seal on the 16th day of April, 2021.

S/SETH MARSING

CARBON COUNTY CLERK/AUDITOR

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 21, April 28, May 5 and May 12, 2021.