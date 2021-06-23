NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described real property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, purchase price payable in lawful money of the United States of America at the time of sale, at the main entrance or in the foyer of the Seventh Judicial District Courthouse – Emery County, 1850 North Des Bee Dove Road, Castle Dale, Utah, 84513 on July 30, 2021, at the hour of 1:00 P.M. of that day, for the purpose of foreclosing that certain Revolving Credit Deed of Trust dated April 18, 2013, executed by Kirt R. Jones, as Trustor, in which Zions First National Bank was named as Trustee and Beneficiary, and recorded on June 7, 2013, as Entry No. 404958, in the official records of Emery County, State of Utah (“Trust Deed”). The real property affected thereby situated in Emery County, State of Utah, is described as follows:

LOT 8, FOOTHILL SUBDIVISION, AMENDED NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF.

For information purposes only, said property is also known by the street address of: 30 East Foothill Drive, Orangeville, UT 84537. The real property tax identification number is 01-0260-0008.

The current beneficiary of the Trust Deed is Zions First National Bank, a dba of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. A Substitution of Trustee has been filed naming Michael D. Mayfield, Esq. as Successor Trustee and the record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default was Kirt R. Jones.

The Trustee’s sale of the real property will be made without warranty as to title, possession, identification numbers or encumbrances. The successful bidder, other than the Beneficiary, must make a $5,000.00 down payment, at the time of sale, by bank cashier’s check made payable to Zions Bancorporation, N.A., with the remaining balance of the successful bid payable, in certified funds, within 24 business hours following the sale. The trustee reserves the right to void the effect of the trustee’s sale after the sale based upon information unknown to the trustee at the time of the sale, such as a bankruptcy filing, a loan reinstatement, or an agreement between the trustor and beneficiary to postpone or cancel the sale. If so voided, the only recourse of the highest bidder is to receive a full refund of the money paid to the trustee.

DATED this 18th day of June, 2021.

Successor Trustee:

/s/ Michael D. Mayfield

Michael D. Mayfield, Esq.

Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C.

36 South State Street, Suite 1400

Salt Lake City, Utah 84111

Telephone: (801) 532-1500

Generally available during normal business hours

(8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Monday through Friday.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 23, June 30 and July 7, 2021.