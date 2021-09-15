NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States, at the Main Entrance of the Carbon County Courthouse Complex located at 120 E. Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 on October 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of foreclosing a Deed of Trust originally dated July 31, 2015 and recorded on August 3, 2015, as Entry no. 829411, in Book 848 at Page 184, executed by JORJE TORRES, as (Trustor) and Professional Title Services, as (Trustee), and JOSEPH R. AGUAYO, JR. and BERTHA MAE AGUAYO, husband and wife as joint tenants, as (Beneficiary),filed in the office of the County Recorder of Carbon County, State of Utah, covering real property described as follows:

Parcel 1:

All of Lot 2, Block 2, Sterling Addition to the City of Price, according to the official plat thereof, recorded in Book A of Plats, at Page 21, records of the Carbon County Recorder. ALSO, Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 3, Block 2, Sterling Addition to the City of Price, according to the official plat thereof; and running thence East 50 feet; thence South 138 feet; thence West 50 feet; thence North 138 feet to place of beginning.

Tax Parcel No. 01-1973-0012

Parcel 2:

Beginning at a point 57.5 feet East of the Southeast corner of Lot 2, Block 2, Sterling Addition to the City of Price, and running thence North 140 feet; thence East 57.5 feet; thence South 120 feet; thence Southwesterly to a point which is 37.5 feet East of the point of beginning; thence West 37.5 feet to the point of beginning.

Tax Parcel No. 01-1973-0014

Purported Property Address: 80 East 500 South, Price, Utah 84501

South Eastern Utah Title Company was appointed Successor Trustee as recorded on April 9, 2021 in Book 990 at Page 596. The record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default is JORJE TORRES, and the Beneficiary is the same as above.

The opening credit bid will be approximately $48,247.71, additional fees may be added. Bidders must be prepared to tender to the trustee $10,000.00 at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the following business day. Both payments must be in the form of a bank or credit union cashier check, wire transfer or certified funds payable to South Eastern Utah Title Company.

SOUTH EASTERN UTAH TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE

Jane Lancaster – Manager

175 East 100 South, Price, Utah 84501

(435) 637-4455 (office hours: Monday – Friday from 9:00 to 5:00)

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 15, September 22 and September 29, 2021.