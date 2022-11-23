NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Carbon County Seventh District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, on DECEMBER 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated APRIL 4, 2016, and executed by SHARISE THOMAS, INDIVIDUALLY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF UTAH, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and PROFESSIONAL TITLE SERVICE, as Trustee, which Trust Deed was recorded on APRIL 5, 2016 as Entry No. 832110, in Book 861, at Page 214, in the Official Records of CARBON County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 505 CANYON STREET, HELPER, UTAH 84526 in CARBON County, Utah, and more particularly described as:

ALL OF LOTS 1 AND 2, AND THE EAST 50 FEET OF LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 4, NEWHELPER TOWNSITE, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK A OF PLATS, AT PAGE 29, RECORDS OF THE CARBON COUNTY RECORDER. 1A-0641-0000

The current Beneficiary of the trust deed is JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, and the record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default is SHARISE THOMAS, INDIVIDUALLY.

Bidders must tender to the trustee a $20,000.00 deposit at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the day following the sale. Both the deposit and the balance must be paid to Smith Knowles PC in the form of a wire transfer, cashier’s check or certified funds. Cash payments, personal checks or trust checks are not accepted.

DATED: November 17, 2022

LINCOLN TITLE INSURANCE AGENCY

By: Kenyon D. Dove

Its: Authorized Agent

Telephone: (801) 476-0303

web site: www.smithknowles.com

SK File No. CARR07-0669

Published in ETV Newspaper November 23, November 30 and December 7, 2022.