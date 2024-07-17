NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Emery County Seventh District Court, 1850 North Des Bee Dove Road, Castle Dale, UT 84513, on AUGUST 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated DECEMBER 11, 2008, and executed by

MARK W CORNETT AND MICHELLE L CORNETT, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER

MORTGAGE CORP, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and ATLAS TITLE, as Trustee, which Trust

Deed was recorded on DECEMBER 17, 2008 as Entry No. 392748, in the Official Records of EMERY County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 155 EAST 100 SOUTH, HUNTINGTON, UT 84528 in EMERY County, Utah, and more particularly described as:

THE EAST 5 RODS OF LOT 2, BLOCK 30, HUNTINGTON TOWNSITE SURVEY, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF.

01-0191-0030

The current Beneficiary of the trust deed is CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, and the record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default is MARK W. CORNETT AND MICHELLE L CORNETT.

Bidders must tender to the trustee a $20,000.00 deposit at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the day following the sale. Both the deposit and the balance must be paid to Smith Knowles, PLLC in the form of a wire transfer, cashier’s check or certified funds. Cash payments, personal checks or trust checks are not accepted.

DATED: July 10, 2024

LINCOLN TITLE INSURANCE AGENCY

By: Kenyon D. Dove

Its: Authorized Agent

Telephone: (801) 476-0303

web site: www.smithknowles.com

SK File No. CARR07-0796

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 17, July 24 and July 31, 2024.