NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property situated in Carbon County, State of Utah, will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder payable in lawful money of the United States at the main entrance of the Carbon County District Court located at 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the hour of 1:00 p.m., by David R. Williams, Successor Trustee, for the purpose of foreclosing a Deed of Trust originally executed by Gary Wilson, as trustor to secure certain obligations in favor of Nick Phillips, Beneficiary, with an unnamed Trustee, recorded January 18, 2023 as Entry No. 863669; Book 1042; Page 192 of the Official Records of Carbon County, State of Utah, describing land therein more particularly as follows:

ALL OF LOT 24, PLAT “B”, RIVERSIDE SUBDIVISION, WELLINGTON CITY, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 4 OF PLATS, AT PAGE 231, RECORDS OF THE CARBON COUNTY RECORDER.

PARCEL NO: 1B-0291-0024

The street address of the real property described above is purported to be 46 West 500 South #24, Wellington, Utah 84542.

The current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is Nick Phillips and the current record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default is Gary Robert Wilson.

Bidders must be prepared to tender to the Successor Trustee $10,000.00 in certified funds at the time of the sale and the balance of the purchase price in certified funds by 12:00 o’clock noon the following business day.

Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, and will be for the purpose of paying obligations secured by the Trust Deed and expresses of sale as provided by law.

David R. Williams

Successor Trustee

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 16, October 23 and October 30, 2024.