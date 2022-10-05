NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY – PRICE CITY

The following have unclaimed property with Price City:
JG-Utah Services
Ryan J Madrigal
Dlayna Hickman
Justin Petty
Leatrice Reddington
Tyson J Swasey
Ammon M Willson
Scott L Sanderson
Anthony D Dendler
Gloria or Clarence Williams
Monte L Roush
Jonathan W Ott
Ashley M Schmidt
Jetman Digicade
Brock Breitenstein
Brad Forsythe
Bradleigh M Fuller
Danule W Feichko
Loren C Carter
Michael Pilling
Emily Rowley
Lakota W Clark
Rita Arvizo
Bath Planet Intermountain West
Johnathan D McIntyre
Megan Swope
Kambrie J Martinez
Phillip Capasso Jr
Vincent Quintana
Brian L Smith
Contact Price City Treasurer’s office for more information
185 East Main, Room 103, Price, UT, or call 435-636-3161
sharim@priceutah.net
Published in the ETV Newspaper October 5 and October 12, 2022.