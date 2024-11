SCOFIELD TOWN COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULE 2025

20 N. UNION STREET SCOFIELD, UT 84526

The monthly meetings will be held at 7:00 pm on each

date listed below unless notification is given otherwise.

JANUARY 13, 2025 JULY 14, 2025 2023

FEBRUARY 10,2025 ​AUGUST 11, 2025

MARCH 10, 2025​​ SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

APRIL 14, 2025​​ OCTOBER 13, 2025

MAY 12, 2025 NOVEMBER 10, 2025

JUNE 9, 2025 ​​DECEMBER 8, 2025

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 27, 2024.