NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Huntington City is accepting proposals from a General Contractor for the installation and construction of sidewalk, approaches, and a concrete pad. This project is located within Huntington City, in Huntington, Utah.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the proposed amount will be required. This bond will be made payable to Huntington City and shall accompany the proposal.

A mandatory walk through will be held on October 3, 2024 meeting at Huntington City Hall at 1:30 p.m.

Address: 20 South Main Street

P.O. Box 126

Huntington City, Utah 84528

Interested parties shall deliver a sealed bid proposal no later than October 15, 2024, before 3:00 p.m. to Huntington City Hall. Opening of the sealed bids will be at 3:05 p.m. on October 15, 2024. Huntington City will award the bid at the regular scheduled City Council meeting on October 16, 2024, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Huntington City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any formality or technicality in any proposal in the interest of the city.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 18 and September 25, 2024.