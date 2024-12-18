NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Huntington City is accepting proposals from a General Contractor for the installation and construction of sidewalk and approaches. This project is located within Huntington City, in Huntington, Utah.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the proposed amount will be required. This bond will be made payable to Huntington City and shall accompany the proposal.

A mandatory walk through will be held on January 7, 2025 meeting at Huntington City Hall at 1:30 p.m.

Address: 20 South Main Street

P.O. Box 126

Huntington City, Utah 84528

Interested parties shall deliver a sealed bid proposal no later than January 14, 2025 before 3:00 p.m. to Huntington City Hall. Opening of the sealed bids will be at 3:05 p.m. on January 14, 2025. Huntington City will award the bid at the regular scheduled City Council meeting on January 15, 2025 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Huntington City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any formality or technicality in any proposal in the interest of the city.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 18, 2024.