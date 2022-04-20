NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Huntington City is accepting proposals from a Properly Licensed Utah Contractors for the installation and construction of approximately 3,150 linear feet of sidewalk. This project is located within Huntington City, in Huntington, Utah.

The sidewalk project consists of the following: 1. Site Preparation 2. Form, pour, and finish 60” wide by 4” thick concrete sidewalks with contraction joints and expansion joints.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the proposed amount will be required. This bond will be made payable to Huntington City and shall accompany the proposal.

Interested parties can contact Huntington City (435-687-2436) during regular business hours for a spec sheet.

A mandatory walk through will be held on May 2, 2022, meeting at Huntington City Hall at 10:00 a.m.

Address: 20 South Main Street

P.O. Box 126

Huntington City, Utah 84528

Interested parties shall deliver a sealed bid proposal no later than Wednesday May 11, 2022, before 11:30 am, to Huntington City Hall. Opening of the sealed bids will be at 11:40 am on Wednesday May 11, 2022. Huntington City will award the project no later than Friday May 20, 2022.

Huntington City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any formality or technicality in any proposal in the interest of the city.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 20 and April 27, 2022.