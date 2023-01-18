NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Huntington City is accepting proposals from a General Contractor for the installation and construction of approximately 1200 linear feet of sidewalk. This project is located within Huntington City, in Huntington, Utah.

The sidewalk project consists of the following: 1. Site Preparation 2. Form, pour, and finish 60” wide by 4” thick concrete sidewalks with contraction joints and expansion joints.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the proposed amount will be required. This bond will be made payable to Huntington City and shall accompany the proposal.

Interested parties can contact Huntington City (435-687-2436) during regular business hours with project questions.

A mandatory walk through will be held on February 1, 2023; meeting at Huntington City Hall at 10:00 a.m. Project proposal packages will be available at the Huntington City Hall at that time.

Address: 20 South Main Street

P.O. Box 126

Huntington City, Utah 84528

Interested parties shall deliver a sealed bid proposal to Huntington City Hall, no later than 3:30 p.m. Monday February 13, 2023. Opening of the sealed bids will be at 3:45 p.m. on Monday February 13, 2023. Bid will be awarded on Wednesday February 15, 2023 during the regular scheduled City Council meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Huntington City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any formality or technicality in any proposal in the interest of the city.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 18 and January 25, 2023.