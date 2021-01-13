NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Emery County Local Building Authority (ECLBA) is seeking Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from Contractors for pre-construction design assistance and construction services for the San Rafael Energy Research Center. The project generally includes new construction of two (2) research laboratories and supporting mechanical rooms (approximately 5,000 sq. ft. of lab and mechanical space), changing and bathroom areas, remodel of existing bathroom, office, and classroom spaces (approximately 5,200 sq. ft. of remodel space), installation of new HVAC, electrical, other utility services, and related work. Contractor selection will be made based on a best-value basis, which will include consideration of qualifications, experience, schedule control, cost, and other factors.

The detailed requirements and documents for the RFQ will be available January 13th, 2021.

The Issuing Office for the Statement of Qualification Documents, on behalf of the ECLBA, is: Jones & DeMille Engineering, 1535 South 100 West, Richfield, UT 84701, (435) 896-8266. For questions regarding the Request for Qualifications, please email Daniel Hawley, PE, at daniel.h@jonesanddemille.com

Printed copies of the Statement of Qualifications Documents may be obtained from the Issuing office during business hours. Electronic copy (PDF) may be obtained for download at www.jonesanddemille.com or www.questcdn.com.

The deadline for submitting the Statement of Qualifications is 4:00 p.m. MST on February 1st, 2021. Deliver all statements of qualifications electronically to Brenda Tuttle, County Clerk, at brendat@emery.utah.gov prior to the deadline.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 13, January 20, January 27 and February 3, 2021.