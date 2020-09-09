NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANE DIAMANTI JULIANO, also known as JANE D. JULIANO, Deceased, Carbon County Seventh District Court, Probate No. 203700046

All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that ANGELA M. LAROS and JOSEPH J. JULIANO have been appointed Joint Administrators of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Nick Sampinos, Attorney for Administrators

190 N. Carbon Avenue, Price, UT 84501

Tel: (435)637-9000

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 9, 16 and 23, 2020.