NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, State of Utah

In the Matter of The Estate of Darlene M. Kartchner also known as Darlene Kartchner and as Darlene Blackburn Mabbutt Kartchner, Deceased

Case No. 203700048

Creditors of the estate are required to mail or deliver their claims in writing to Randy Mabbutt, 1199 W. 1625 S., Price, UT 84501, who has been appointed by the court as the personal representative of the estate, or to the personal representative’s attorney, Michael R. Jensen, 90 W. 100 N., Suite 3, Price, UT 84501, or to the clerk of the above court, within three months after the date of first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 7, October 14 and October 21, 2020.