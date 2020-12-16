NOTICE TO CREDITORS

7th Judicial Court, Carbon County, State of Utah

Estate of Karen Safley, Deceased

Case No. 203700074

All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Tammy Sandoval has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate and creditors are required to present their claims to the undersigned or to the clerk of the court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Tammy Sandoval

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 16, December 23 and December 30, 2020.