NOTICE TO CREDITORS CHRISTINE HANSON, Deceased

Pursuant to Section 75-7-508, Utah Code Annotated, Bryant Hanson of 3646 Annapolis Way, Jacksonville FL 32224 and Jim Hanson of 12868 N Lost Canyon Trail, Parker CO 80138, co-trustees of the Christine Hanson Family Inter Vivos Revocable Trust dated November 2, 1990, as amended and restated February 9, 2015, hereby give notice that Christine Hanson, trustor of said Trust, died on November 30, 2020. Creditors of the deceased trustor and/or the Trust estate, are hereby notified to deliver or mail their written claims to Jim Hanson at his above listed address within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 30, 2020, January 6, 2021 and January 13, 2021.