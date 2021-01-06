NOTICE TO CREDITORS

MICHAEL DECARO and JAMES DECARO have been appointed as personal corepresentatives of the ESTATE OF CARMEL JOSEPH DECARO in the 7th District Court of Carbon County, Utah, Case No. 203700071. All claims against said Estate must be addressed to Mike & Jim DeCaro, c/o Christian B. Bryner, 49 N. 500 E., Price, UT 84501, and must be presented within 3 months after the date of first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 6, January 13 and January 20, 2021.