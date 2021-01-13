NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DORIS PIERCE HAWKINS BALDWIN, also known as DORIS BALDWIN, Deceased, Carbon County Seventh District Court, State of Utah, Probate No. 203700066 ES

All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that MARGARET ADELE TIMOTHY and MARJORIE LOU BARKER have been appointed Joint Administrators of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Nick Sampinos, Attorney for Administrators

190 N. Carbon Avenue, Price, UT 84501

Tel: (435)637-9000

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 13, January 20 and January 27, 2021.