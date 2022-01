Estate of Judith Morrine Riddle also known as

Judith M. Riddle, Deceased

Probate No. 213700029

All persons having claims against the above estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court on or before the 10th day of May, 2022, or said claims shall be forever barred.

/s/ Donald Craig Riddle

Donald Craig Riddle

Personal Representative

2240 1/2 Buena Creed Rd.

Vista, CA 92084

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 26, February 2 and February 9, 2022.