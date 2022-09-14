NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, State of Utah

In the Matter of the Estate of Jessie Peterson also known as Jessie L. Peterson

and as Jessie Loretta Peterson

Probate No. 223700046

Creditors of the estate are required to present their claims in writing to Glen Fredrickson, 830 N. 700 E., Price, UT 84501, who has been appointed as the personal representative of the estate, or to the personal representative’s attorney, Michael R. Jensen, 90 West 100 North, Suite 3, Price, UT 84501, or to the clerk of the above court, within three months after the date of first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 14, September 21 and September 28, 2022.