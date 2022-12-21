NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Kris Johnson and Tami Johnson succeeded to the office of co-Trustees of The Mack Johnson Inter Vivos Revocable Trust upon the death of the trust settlor, Mack A. Johnson, on November 19, 2022. All claims against said Trust or against Mack A. Johnson must be addressed to Kris & Tami Johnson, c/o Christian B. Bryner, 49 N. 500 E., Price, UT 84501, and must be presented within 3 months after the date of first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 21 and December 28, 2022 and January 4, 2023.