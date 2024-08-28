NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD CHRIS KULOW, Deceased.

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

Case No.: 243700067

Judge: Jeremiah Humes

Kimberly Kulow Anderson, 722 W. 3rd North, Green River, WY 82935, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; or (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney, Thomas D. Sitterud, 29 North 600 East, Price, Utah 84501; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

THOMAS D. SITTERUD

ATTORNEY FOR KIMBERLY KULOW ANDERSON

29 NORTH 600 EAST

PRICE, UTAH 84501

TELEPHONE: 435-637-1212

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2024.