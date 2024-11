Wendy Fluckey has been appointed as personal representative for the ESTATE OF JANET KEELE in the 7th District Court of Carbon County, Utah Case #23370033. All claims against said estate must be sent by mail and addressed to Wendy Fluckey 485 W 800 S Price, Utah 84501, and must be presented within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 20, November 27 and December 4, 2024.