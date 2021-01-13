IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
OF CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH
In the matter of the Estate of Peyton Kimber, deceased.
Case No. 203700063
Judge: Jeremiah Humes
Notice to Creditors and Announcement of Appointment
Kristin Cox, has been appointed personal representative in the above entitled Estate. Creditors of the Estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative to the Personal Representative’s attorney, Dusten L. Heugly at Post Office Box 487, Draper, Utah 84020, or (2) file their written claims with the Clerk of the Court in Carbon County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
DUSTEN L. HEUGLY
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
POST OFFICE BOX 487
DRAPER, UTAH 84020
TELEPHONE: 435-650-4516
Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 13, January 20 and January 27, 2021.