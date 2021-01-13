IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

OF CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

In the matter of the Estate of Peyton Kimber, deceased.

Case No. 203700063

Judge: Jeremiah Humes

Notice to Creditors and Announcement of Appointment

Kristin Cox, has been appointed personal representative in the above entitled Estate. Creditors of the Estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative to the Personal Representative’s attorney, Dusten L. Heugly at Post Office Box 487, Draper, Utah 84020, or (2) file their written claims with the Clerk of the Court in Carbon County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

DUSTEN L. HEUGLY

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

POST OFFICE BOX 487

DRAPER, UTAH 84020

TELEPHONE: 435-650-4516

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 13, January 20 and January 27, 2021.