IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SANDRA CHRISTENSEN, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT

Probate No: 233700017

JENNIFER CHRISTENSEN, whose address is 180 N. 100 W., Price, UT 84501 and STEPHANIE LAMB, whose address is 3678 Sage Lane, Green River, WY 82935, have been appointed Personal Representatives of the above-named Decedent.

Creditors of the above estate are hereby notified to present their claims to the undersigned Personal Representatives or to the Clerk of the Seventh Judicial District Court of Carbon County, State of Utah on or before the 11th day of September, 2023, or said claims shall be forever barred.

DATED this 2nd day of June, 2023

/s/ Jennifer Christensen

JENNIFER CHRISTENSEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

180 N. 100 W.

Price, UT 84501

/s/ Stephanie Lamb

STEPHANIE LAMB

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

3678 Sage Lane

Green River, WY 82935

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 7, 2023

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 7, June 14 and June 21, 2023.