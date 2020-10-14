NOTICE TO EMERY COUNTY VOTERS FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION NOVEMBER 3, 2020

Please note the method to return your ballot for the General Election November 3. 2020: return postage has been included on your return ballot envelope. If you are unable to mail your

return ballot there will be two drop boxes located at the north and south entrance of the Emery County courthouse. 75 East Main Street. Castle Dale. Utah. Ballots must be postmarked by November 2. 2020 or dropped off at the drop box by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. November 3. 2020.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 14, 2020.