NOTICE TO EMERY COUNTY VOTERS SAMPLE BALLOT

General Election November 5, 2024
All registered voters within Emery County will be mailed a ballot for the upcoming General Election. Ballots will be mailed on October 15, 2024. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 4, 2024.
Following are the ballot drop box locations available until Friday, November 1, 2024 at
5:00 p.m.:
Emery Library – 85 N Center, Emery, Utah
Ferron Library – 55 N 200 W, Ferron, Utah
Clawson Town Hall – 200 S Main Street, Clawson, Utah
Orangeville Library – 115 S Main Street, Orangeville, Utah
Huntington Library – 70 S Main Street, Huntington, Utah
Cleveland Library – 45 W Main Street, Cleveland, Utah
Elmo Library – 100 E Main Street, Elmo, Utah
Green River Library – 85 S Long Street, Green River, Utah
There are two drop boxes located at the north and south entrances of the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main St, Castle Dale. The ballot must be dropped off by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
In person voting will be October 22, 2024 until Friday, November 1, 2024 at 5:00 p.m during regular business hours. The polls will be open on election day, November 5, 2024 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Emery County courthouse, 75 E Main St, Castle Dale, UT. The ballot for in person voting will be the same ballot voters receive in the mail.
SAMPLE BALLOT: A sample ballot may be obtained from: www.emerycounty.com or at the Emery County Courthouse: 75 E Main Street, PO Box 907, Castle Dale, UT or by calling (435) 381-3550
Any voter needing ADA assistance may contact the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s office at (435) 381-3550.
Published in the ETV Newspaper October 2, 2024.