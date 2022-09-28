NOTICE TO ENGINEERS

City of Green River, Utah is soliciting proposals from qualified firms to retain a Qualified Environmental Professional (QEP) to satisfy the terms of its EPA Community-Wide Brownfields Assessment Grant. The applicant must be an EPA recognized and compliant QEP. Experience in completing other EPA funded brownfield assessment projects will be highly preferred. A complete copy of the Request for Proposal may be obtained from:

Conae Black

460 East Main Street

P.O. Box 620

Green River, Utah 84525

Phone: (435) 564-3448 ext. 2

cblack@greenriverutah.com

Interested QEP’s are to submit the proposal by 3:00 pm MST on October 10, 2022, to the above address.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 28 and October 5, 2022.