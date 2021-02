The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Southeastern Region is currently accepting bids to graze livestock on the Gordon Creek Wildlife Management Areas (WMA). Mail bids to 319 North Carbonville Road Price, UT. See attached bid application forms. Bids will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021. For questions, contact Makeda Hanson at 435-630-0805 or emailmakedatrujillo@utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 3 and February 10, 2021.