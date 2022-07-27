NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF ADVERSE EFFECT

UDOT Project Number: F-0006(237)227 – US-6; Crandall Canyon Culvert Emergency Repair, Carbon County, Utah

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is proposing to use federal funds to conduct emergency repairs to the Crandall Canyon culvert and drainage channel on US-6 at milepost 226.6. The project will consist of design and construction components involving the removal and replacement of existing culverts, and the reshaping and realignment of existing channel banks.

In accordance with Stipulation II, Part A and Appendix A of the Memorandum of Understanding, State Assumption of Responsibility for Categorical Exclusions (23 USC §326) (executed June 23, 2017), the UDOT assumes responsibility, assigned by the FHWA, for ensuring compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended (54 U.S.C. § 300101 et seq.)

In accordance with the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended, and 36 CFR 800, the UDOT hereby advises all interested persons or groups that the proposed project construction will have an ADVERSE EFFECT on an existing historic property. Any person or group wishing to submit comments regarding this project may do so in writing. Since this is an emergency action, the public comment period is limited to fourteen days, beginning from the first date of publication of this notice. Comments should be directed to Ellis B. Powelson, Region Four Archaeologist, UDOT Price Division, 940 S. Carbon Ave. Price, Utah 84501. Letters must be postmarked by midnight August 10, 2022.

Anytime during regular office hours, the site number and brief description is available to any interested persons or groups at the UDOT Price Division, 940 S. Carbon Ave. Price, Utah.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 27 and August 3, 2022.