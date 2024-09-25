NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Oct. 22, 2024 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

CARBON COUNTY

NONUSE APPLICATION(S)

91-11 (A2864): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 1.1 cfs OR 308.4 ac-ft. from the Range Creek (5 Miles East of Sunnyside) for IRRIGATION.

91-33 (A5471): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 2 cfs OR 224 ac-ft. from the Range Creek (8 Miles SE of Sunnyside) for IRRIGATION.

EMERY COUNTY

NONUSE APPLICATION(S)

91-55 (A7212): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 1.239 cfs OR 421.15 ac-ft. from the Range Creek (10.8 Miles SE of Sunnyside) for IRRIGATION.

91-81 (A9269): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0.56 cfs OR 167.25 ac-ft. from the Range Creek (13 Miles NE of Woodside) for IRRIGATION.

91-89 (A9618): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0.472 cfs OR 167.05 ac-ft. from the Range Creek (13 Miles NE of Woodside) for IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

GRAND COUNTY

NEW APPLICATION(S)

92-701 (A84398): Lechleiter Revocable Trust 2008 propose(s) using 6.73 ac-ft. from the Green River (9 miles N of Green River) for IRRIGATION.

92-702 (A84399): Lechleiter Revocable Trust 2008 propose(s) using 3.96 ac-ft. from the Green River (9 miles N of Green River) for IRRIGATION.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 25 and October, 2024.