NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Sep. 29, 2020 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

EMERY COUNTY

NEW APPLICATION(S)

91-5267 (A82151): City of Green River propose(s) using 6.73 ac-ft. from the Mill Spring (4.5 miles SW of Green River) for OTHER: Airport use for toilets, showers, sinks and washing.

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

93-7 (a46094): Glen F. Kummer propose(s) using 0.16938 ac-ft. from the Unnames Creek (near Electric Lake) for DOMESTIC.

SANPETE COUNTY

NONUSE APPLICATION(S)

93-2937: Reorganized Cedar Creek Tunnel Irrigation Company is/are seeking a nonuse period for 12 cfs from the Tributaries to No. Fk. Black Canyon (9 miles SE of Mount Pleasant) for IRRIGATION.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 2 and 9, 2020.