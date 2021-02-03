NOTICE TO WATER USERS

Price River Water Users Association has 2,121.20 shares of Scofield Reservoir water to lease for the 2021 irrigation season.

IMPORTANT: Bidding is on shares, actual acre-feet volume per share is dependent on delivery percentage.

Interested parties should submit bids to 375 S. Carbon Ave. A-10, Price, UT 84501. Mailed bids should be clearly marked as “Water Lease Bid.” Bids will be accepted until March 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Successful lessees will be notified and payment is due by March 18, 2021. Additional info may be found at www.priceriverwaterusers.com.

Sarah Bradley

Price River Water Users Association

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 10, February 17, February 24 and March 3, 2021.