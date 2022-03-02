NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Mar. 29, 2022 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

CARBON COUNTY

NEW APPLICATION(S)

90-1895 (A83135): Range Creek Properties, LLC propose(s) using 4.73 ac-ft. from the Unnamed Spring (8.5 miles NE of East Carbon) for DOMESTIC; IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

91-3 (a48448): Carbon Canal Company propose(s) using 393.163 cfs from the Price River (Carbon County Golf Course) for DOMESTIC; IRRIGATION; OTHER: Water banking, including environmental purposes; STOCKWATERING.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 2 and March 9, 2022.