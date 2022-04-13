NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before May 10, 2022 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

DUCHESNE COUNTY

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

• 90-1665 (a48707): Randy and Shawndra Crowther propose(s) using 0.015 cfs OR 0.25 ac-ft. from the Unnamed Springs (16 miles NE of Helper) for DOMESTIC.

EMERY COUNTY

NONUSE APPLICATION(S)

• 91-123 (A12976): Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 6.38 cfs from the Price River (6 miles NW of Woodside) for IRRIGATION.

• 91-313 (D863): Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 5 cfs from the Price River (6 miles NW of Woodside) for IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

• 91-314: Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0 ac-ft. (6 miles NW of Woodside) for STOCKWATERING.

• 91-3215 (A12976): Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 6.38 cfs from the Price River (6 miles NW of Woodside) for IRRIGATION.

• 91-3549 (D863): Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 5 cfs from the Price River (6 miles NW of Woodside) for IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

• 91-382: Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0 ac-ft. (6 miles NW of Woodside) for STOCKWATERING.

• 91-383: Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0 ac-ft. (6 miles NW of Woodside) for STOCKWATERING.

• 91-384: Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0 ac-ft. (6 miles NW of Woodside) for STOCKWATERING.

• 91-385: Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0 ac-ft. (6 miles NW of Woodside) for STOCKWATERING.

• 91-590: Dal Ben Hansen is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0.015 cfs from groundwater (6 miles NW of Woodside) for STOCKWATERING.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 13 and April 20, 2022.