NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Jan. 31, 2023 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

CARBON COUNTY

NONUSE APPLICATION(S)

91-30 (A5371): Blackhawk Ranch Zone Business, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0.004 cfs from the Unnamed Spring (7 miles West of Helper) for DOMESTIC; MINING.

EMERY COUNTY

EXTENSION(S)

93-3726 (A71626): Ferron Canal and Reservoir Company is/are filing an extension for 152 cfs (Millsite Reservoir) for HYDRO-POWER.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 4 and January 11, 2023.