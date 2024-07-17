NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Aug. 13, 2024 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

EMERY COUNTY

NEW APPLICATION(S)

93-3801 (A84281): Rick M. Nelson propose(s) using 0.015 cfs OR 1.708 ac-ft. from groundwater (9.5 Miles South of Green River) for STOCKWATERING.

NONUSE APPLICATION(S)

91-1635 (): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0.015 cfs from the Unnamed Spring (Lower Range Creek) for STOCKWATERING.

91-192 (A23053): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 1.5 cfs OR 251.1323 ac-ft. from the Range Creek (13 Miles NE of Woodside) for IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

91-298 (D234): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 2 cfs OR 650.45 ac-ft. from the Range Creek (5 Miles East of Sunnyside) for DOMESTIC; IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

91-3458 (): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0 ac-ft. (12.5 Miles NE of Woodside) for STOCKWATERING.

91-3459 (): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0.015 cfs (13. 4 Miles NE of Woodside) for STOCKWATERING.

91-3914 (A20205a): Lower Range Creek, LLC is/are seeking a nonuse period for 0.4 cfs from the Unnamed Springs (Lower Range Creek) for DOMESTIC; IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 17 and July 24, 2024.