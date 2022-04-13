NOTICE – TOWN COUNCIL VACANCY

Scofield Town has an open council seat vacancy beginning April 1, 2022. To fill this vacancy until December 31, 2024, Scofield Town will be accepting applications. Applications will be due by Tuesday, May 2, by 12:00, noon.

Please email Lorraine Behling at scofield84526@gmail.com to request an application.

Qualifications for the position include;

– Must be at least 18 years of age, a US citizen, and a registered voter of Scofield Town.

– Must not be a convicted felon; must not have been convicted of treason or an election crime; must not have been declared mentally incompetent; and must not have had the right to hold public office restricted pursuant to Article IV, Section 6, of the Utah Constitution and U.C. A. 20A-2-101.5.

The Town Council will be meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the Scofield Town Hall (20 North Union) during regular town council meeting to interview applicants and to fill the vacancy.

Please note applicants must be present to be interviewed by the Town Council.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 13, 2022.