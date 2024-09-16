Notre Dame Church Sponsors Opportunity to Win a 1968 Ford Thunderbird

Paid Press Release

Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church is holding a car raffle to raise funds for a new sound system. The car is a one owner 1968 Thunderbird. The car is powered by a 429 cubic inch Thunder Jett engine and is in immaculate condition.

Chances of winning this car are high, as only two hundred tickets will be sold. Tickets are available for a $50 donation at Notre Dame’s Hope Center at the corner of First North and Carbon Ave or by calling (435) 637-1846, extension #3. More information can be found at www.notredameprice.com/carraffle.

The drawing will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. at the Hope Center. You need not be present to win. The car will be available for viewing at the Hope Center during Notre Dame’s Octoberfest on September 27 and 28.