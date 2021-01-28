Notre Dame Parish Participates in Walk for Life

Over 50 members of the Notre Dame Parish gathered on Saturday, Jan. 23 to participate in the Walk for Life, which begins near the Notre Dame Church and ends in northeast corner of the Price City Cemetery, where there is a monument for the unborn.

It was stated that those that participate in the walk wish to express their love for the unborn as well as their strong belief against abortion. Furthermore, this walk is a peaceful public statement of their stand for life and a message to the world of the dignity of each person.

In support of this statement, the Parish wishes to encourage those that have an unplanned pregnancy to work to find live-giving options by contacting services that are available in the area. One such service that the Notre Dame Parish would like to suggest is the Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center that is located at 836 East 100 North, Suite 5 in Price. The resource center may be reached at (435) 637-LOVE or at castlecountryprc.org.