Notre Dame Women’s Group Spreads Cheer

Press Release

The Avalon House residents are fortunate to have been given a wonderful “Deck the Halls” event. The Notre Dame Women’s Group brought a Christmas tree, decorations along with hot cocoa, cookies and 24 gift baskets for each of the residents.

The women filled the gift baskets with items the residents could appreciate. The baskets were filled with hygiene items, cleaning supplies, socks, puzzles, books and goodies to eat. Nine lap quilts were made by the women and raffled off that night.

The Avalon House Property Manager, Emily Neilson, wanted the Notre Dame Women’s Group to know how grateful the residents are for their hometown support and all who continue to selflessly serve our community. It matters.

For more information on volunteering at the Avalon Food Pantry or Marsha’s Soup Kitchen, contact Nielson at (435) 637-0344.