Best Friends Animal Society Press Release

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary, senior dogs are so revered they have their own special housing called Old Friends. Here, dozens of senior dogs enjoy a life filled with TLC, treats, and adventures while awaiting adoption in their golden years. Atin Kanab, the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary, senior dogs are so revered they have their own special housing called Old Friends. Here, dozens of senior dogs enjoy a life filled with TLC, treats, and adventures while awaiting adoption in their golden years.

Best Friends Animal Society , a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters in 2025, is encouraging potential adopters to consider a senior this November, which also happens to be Adopt a Senior Pet Month. However, at shelters across the country, seniors (which can refer to pets ages 6 and up) are often one of the most at-risk populations. That’s whya leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters in 2025, is encouraging potential adopters to consider a senior this November, which also happens to be Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

“Senior pets are special and so grateful to find a loving home again,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “Adopting a senior pet is rewarding because you are giving a wonderful dog or cat a second chance at a new life. In return, you’ll have a fantastic companion.”

Here are some more fantastic reasons to adopt a senior pet:

Whether you want an active senior to go on walks with or a couch potato to help keep you company, you can find just the right senior pet for any lifestyle.

Instead of having to train a younger dog or cat, older pets are typically already well-behaved and just need a refresher course to learn their new routine in their new home.

Adoption counselors often have notes on older pets with a positive history of living with youngsters, other pets, and being housebroken, so finding the best senior to fit into a household can be easier than with a younger pet.

If searching for specific breeds, they are typically easier to find at shelters and rescue groups as seniors. There are also breed-specific rescues that often have fantastic older pets.

bestfriends.org now to find a rescue or shelter near you. Ready to find that special senior? Get started by visitingnow to find a rescue or shelter near you.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 415,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 5,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.