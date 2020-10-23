NRCS Seeks Public Comment for the Upper Price River Watershed

Needs and potential improvements within the Upper Price River Watershed are being considered through a partnership of two entities.

The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is receiving assistance from Price City to increase and maintain reliable, safe water supplies for the community. They are also pushing to increase water conservation and improve water delivery efficiency.

In order to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) regulations, an evaluation of potential project alternatives, as well as associated environmental impacts, is required.

NRCS has explained that this evaluation will be documented in the form of a Watershed Plan and Environmental Impact Statement, also known as a Plan-EIS.

The NRCS plans to initiate the first phase of the Plan-EIS process, the Scoping Phase, and is requesting input from the public in order to identify issues and resource sensitivities. Written comments may be submitted during the open comment period, which began on Oct. 15 and will end 30 days after the Notice of Intent.

Written comments may be submitted one of three ways. The first is to mail comments to Upper Price River EIS c/o Horrocks Engineers, 2162 W. Grove Pkwy., Suite 400, Pleasant Grove, Utah, 84062.

The second way to submit a written comment is to email it to either Info@UpperPriceRiverEIS.com or by visiting the study website by clicking here. The website will also provide up-to-date information about the comment period closing date.

Finally, comments may also be submitted in-person. Comment forms will be available at the Price City Hall, which is located at 185 East Main Street.

The public is invited to participate in the online meeting to learn about the Plan-EIS process, ask questions and submit comments. This will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in joining may visit the aforementioned website for instructions. The link will be provided 15 minutes prior to the meeting beginning.

Those that will not be able to attend the meeting will have another opportunity, as it will be recorded and posted on the study website the following day. Those with further questions may contact a representative of NRCS at (435) 922-3882.