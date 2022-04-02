NRCS Utah Announces Application Cutoff Date for Regional Conservation Partnership Program

Press Release

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Utah announced that May 2, 2022 is the cutoff date to apply for fiscal year 2022 Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) assistance.

“I am excited for the opportunity to partner with eligible producers in the Muddy Creek portion of Emery County to address natural resource concerns through irrigation water management,” said Emily Fife, NRCS Utah State Conservationist.

RCPP promotes coordination of NRCS conservation activities with partners that offer value-added contributions to expand our collective ability to address on-farm, watershed and regional natural resource concerns. Through RCPP, NRCS seeks to co-invest with partners to implement projects that demonstrate innovative solutions to conservation challenges and provide measurable improvements and outcomes tied to the resource concerns they seek to address.

Landowners interested in applying for program funding should contact their local NRCS office at the USDA service center for their county. Visit farmers.gov for USDA service center locations.