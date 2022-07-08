Nuisance Concerns Presented to Emery Commissioners

By Julie Johansen

The main item of discussion at the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon was a nuisance complaint from citizens who own property near Ferron City limits.

The citizens who attended the meeting were asking for county assistance in cleaning up after a vagrant living near their properties on property that he did not own. Their complaints included no running water, sewer or power as well as pigeons perching and leaving residue on their properties.

Emery County Zoning Administrator Jim Jennings spoke about receiving similar calls from situations like this. He said complaints have come from across the county, not just Ferron. Planning and zoning committee members presented an enforcement recommendation to the commissioners to begin with a courtesy letter. This recommendation also included amending the present ordinances with additional language to enforce as well as procedures for violations and recovery of cost.

Others commented that the ordinances are already in place but enforcement needs to happen. Ferron resident Ryan Winn spoke about his help in trying to resolve the situation by helping the vagrant. County officials responded, saying that mental health issues are valid and what is someone trash may be someone else’s treasure. Private property rights were also discussed. However, the item was listed on the agenda as discussion, so no action could be taken.

Next, it was announced that only one bid was received for updating the Emery County Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan. The bid from Rural Community Consultants will be awarded once a review is completed.

The county library system then received ratification on two grants, including American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Physical Collection Support as well as Spanish and other language materials. A contract between Emery County and Black Jack Productions for website development for the library system was also approved.

ARPA funds in the amount of $250,000 will also be paid to the North Emery Water Users Special Service District to be used for matching funds in an infrastructure grant. The budget for EMS was then increased to cover the rising costs of oxygen and medication.

Grants from the Main Street and Business Grant Program were then approved for Food Ranch, Professional Title, Hernandez Estates, Joe’s Bouldering Camp, Ponderosa Grill and Recreation Underground. Patsy Stoddard, chairman of the program, stated that these funds will not complete the funding available.

Next, approval was given for a one-year extension for the Natural Resources Conservation Service national headquarters on the Monsoon Floods of the 2021 Emergency Watershed Program. Acceptance of the fiscal year 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant was also granted by the commissioners.

The elected officials had no final comments, so the meeting was adjourned.